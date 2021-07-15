Hardy Debuts New ‘Ultralite X’ Rod

Hardy has another new fly rod out, and this one looks to be every bit as interesting as the Ultralite LL. Dubbed the Ultralite X, this new rod is a purpose-built tool designed to excel in fishing high-performance situations.

It’s available September 2021, and in weights 5 through 8.

The full press release from Hardy is below.

Hardy’s legacy as the gold standard in fly-fishing gear began in 1872 and continues today as the company maintains its leadership position in the construction of dynamic and original offerings in both fresh and saltwater, including the new Hardy Ultralite X rod—the lightest and most versatile rod in the Hardy collection.

Designed and crafted to excel even in extreme conditions, the Ultralite X allows you to gain more casting distance and handle difficult-to-throw flies no matter the conditions. Significantly faster than the standard Hardy Ultralite, the Ultralite X is the racecar of the rod rack as Sintrix NSX is combined with a greater percentage of high-modulus carbon fiber for higher recovery rates to drive tight loops and throw articulated patterns with ease. The more powerful butt section allows anglers to lift deeply sunk lines, pressure large fish away from structure and handle specialized fly lines with more aggressive tapers than the average rod can.

KEY FEATURES

• Sintrix NSX combined with a greater percentage of high-modulus carbon fiber

• Rapid-taper blank design maximizes material performance

• Rod of choice for high-performance situations

• Coming September 2021

SIZES AND SPECIFICATIONS

Line Rating: 5wt to 8wt

Rod Length: 9 feet to 10 feet

Rod Action: Medium-Fast

Reel Seat: Up-lock

Number of Pieces: 4

Guide Type: Ceramic-lined titanium recoil guides MSRP: $850.00

COLOR

Bronze