Greys Releases New Tital Reel
Greys, a popular European fly fishing brand, has released a new reel for the American market – the Tital. Below is a press release from Greys about the new reel:
Already highly regarded by European anglers, Greys makes a splash in U.S. waters with the introduction of their flagship reel, the Tital. With its sleek industrial design and sealed carbon-disc drag, the Tital is as at home on the riverbank as it is on the beach. Constructed of high-quality barstock and machine finished, the Tital is a great choice for both freshwater and saltwater situations and offers the modern fly angler a high-performance reel at a surprisingly accessible price point.
KEY FEATURES
- High-quality barstock, machine-finished construction
- Sealed carbon-disc drag system
- Modern, large-arbor industrial design
- Protective reel pouch
- Available spare spools
SIZES AND SPECIFICATIONS
Line Rating: 3wt to 10wt
MSRP: $225.95 to $279.95
Launch: September 2021
