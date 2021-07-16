Greys Releases New Tital Reel

Greys, a popular European fly fishing brand, has released a new reel for the American market – the Tital. Below is a press release from Greys about the new reel:

Already highly regarded by European anglers, Greys makes a splash in U.S. waters with the introduction of their flagship reel, the Tital. With its sleek industrial design and sealed carbon-disc drag, the Tital is as at home on the riverbank as it is on the beach. Constructed of high-quality barstock and machine finished, the Tital is a great choice for both freshwater and saltwater situations and offers the modern fly angler a high-performance reel at a surprisingly accessible price point.

KEY FEATURES

High-quality barstock, machine-finished construction

Sealed carbon-disc drag system

Modern, large-arbor industrial design

Protective reel pouch

Available spare spools

SIZES AND SPECIFICATIONS

Line Rating: 3wt to 10wt

MSRP: $225.95 to $279.95

Launch: September 2021