Should This Record Brown Trout Count?
Lynn Burkhead, over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, adds some great points to the ongoing discussion on including certain trout in the International Game Fish Association record books.
The recent catch of a 44-pound, 5-ounce brown trout from a canal downstream of a salmon farm in New Zealand reignited the debate. Should fish like this count for world record purposes?
Read more about the fish, and the debate, here.
←Previous Story
'For Wild's Sake' Premiere Episode
Show Comments