{"pos":"top","cat":"commentary","type":"article","format":"default"}

Should This Record Brown Trout Count?

July 14, 2021 By: Spencer Durrant

world record brown troutLynn Burkhead, over at Fly Fisherman Magazine, adds some great points to the ongoing discussion on including certain trout in the International Game Fish Association record books.

The recent catch of a 44-pound, 5-ounce brown trout from a canal downstream of a salmon farm in New Zealand reignited the debate. Should fish like this count for world record purposes?

Read more about the fish, and the debate, here.