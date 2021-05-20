Montana Reports Brown Trout Decline Across Southwest Rivers

Biologists and state wildlife officials are reporting an unusual drop in the numbers of brown trout in many of the state’s most popular waters, according to an article in yesterday’s Billings Gazette.

“Southwest Montana has a brown trout problem. The species is dropping in numbers across a wide range of the region’s rivers, biologists are stumped as to the cause, and a looming summer of drought is putting on the heat. It’s all hands on deck, and the experts are out for solutions.”