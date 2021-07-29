Montana Guide Confronting Fox New Host Makes National News

If you’ve been paying attention to national media in the past few days, no doubt you’ve seen mention of a Montana fishing guide confronting Fox News host Tucker Carlson in the iconic Dan Bailey’s fly shop in downtown Livingston, Montana. NBC News reported that a video “from a Montana fly fishing shop shows a man berating Fox News host Tucker Carlson, calling him the ‘worst human being known to man.'”

According to NBC News, “the shop, Dan Bailey’s Outdoor Company, said the business was not related to the Dan Bailey shown in the video and added: ‘To be clear, we treat every customer equally and respectfully. Our staff was professional and cordial to Mr. Carlson, as we are with all of our customers.'”