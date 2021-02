In response to a reader question, Louis Cahill over at Gink & Gasoline penned this great primer on the differences between glass and graphite.

As someone who fishes old, slow-action graphite and builds bamboo rods, I appreciated the honesty that Cahill approached this subject with. Glass has its place in the fishing world, but it depends on what you want your glass rods to do.

Read Cahill’s piece in full here.