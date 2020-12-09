Abel to Raffle Limited-Edition Pappy Reel
Per a press release from Penguin Randomhouse and Abel Fly Reels, the two companies have joined up to raffle a limited-edition reel to celebrate the release of Pappyland by Wright Thompson. The book is about the notoriously difficult-to-get Kentucky bourbon, and the reel that Abel created is inspired directly by the story by Thompson.
You can read more about the raffle – including how to enter – here.
