Abel to Raffle Limited-Edition Pappy Reel

December 9, 2020 By: Spencer Durrant

abel reelPer a press release from Penguin Randomhouse and Abel Fly Reels, the two companies have joined up to raffle a limited-edition reel to celebrate the release of Pappyland by Wright Thompson. The book is about the notoriously difficult-to-get Kentucky bourbon, and the reel that Abel created is inspired directly by the story by Thompson.

You can read more about the raffle – including how to enter – here.