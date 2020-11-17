Tightline, Jensen, New Fly Fisher to Join Forces

The wonderful people behind Tightline Productions, Jensen Fly Fishing, and The New Fly Fisher have decided to join forces in order to better position their content for the fly fishing world. Per a release from all three groups:

“We are very happy to announce that Tightline Productions, Jensen Fly Fishing and The New Fly Fisher have formed a collaborative arrangement for linking complementary content across all three of our YouTube channels. We all have different strengths, and by cross-promoting content, feel that we can provide a richer, more well-rounded experience for viewers.

“This arrangement will offer viewers not only the opportunity to learn how to tie a wide range of both fresh and saltwater fly patterns (Tightline Productions’ content), it will also provide detailed information on strategies for fishing those patterns, (Jensen’s content). In addition, through The New Fly Fisher’s content, viewers can experience how these patterns and the techniques used to fish them might be employed at various destinations around the globe.”