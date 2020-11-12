348 Miles of River Block by Defunct Dam

Lynda V. Mapes, an environment reporter for the Seattle Times, put out yet another fantastic piece on dam removal in the Pacific Northwest. This time, Mapes turns her laser-focus on the Enloe Dam, in Okanogan County in Washington. This dam doesn’t have a license to produce electricity, and hasn’t generated a kilowatt since 1958.

And it stands in front of 348 miles of pristine chinook and steelhead habitat.

Give Mapes’ article a read here. It’s worth taking it all in, so set aside some time to give her writing the due it deserves.