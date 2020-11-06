Michigan Grayling

I’ve always been a lover of grayling, so much that I make time to fish exclusively for them when I’m in Alaska every summer. I never knew, however, that grayling were once native to Michigan, or that grayling haven’t been seen in Michigan in nearly 100 years.

That all might change, per this article from American Angler. A PhD student from Michigan State University is working to restore naturally-reproducing grayling back to some of their native range in Michigan.

