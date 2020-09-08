Lake Superior Steelhead: Tips to Land Your First Chrome
When most anglers think of steelhead, they think of the ever-diminishing runs in the Pacific Northwest. But there’s a decent steelhead fishery in the Great Lakes; specifically, in Lake Superior. While these fish aren’t native to Lake Superior, they offer a great chance to hook into fish most anglers spend a lifetime chasing.
You can read Gear Junkie’s guide to Lake Superior steelheading here.
←Previous Story
The Good American Outdoors Act
Show Comments