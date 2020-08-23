The Good American Outdoors Act

In his most recent piece over at Hatch Magazine, Chad Shmukler echoes some of the same sentiments and concerns I shared a few weeks ago about the Great American Outdoors Act. Mainly, Shmukler argues that funding conservation with money generated from oil and gas development on federal land is a “deal with the devil.”

While I don’t agree with all of what Chad wrote, his piece is insightful and thought-provoking. I highly suggest you take the time to read it and reflect on the future implications of the Great American Outdoors Act.