John Juracek: “There is No One-Size-Fits-All Casting Stroke”

“Here’s how this works. The length of the casting stroke is a function of the length of the line being cast. The relationship works like this: Short line, short stroke. Longer line, longer stroke. So every time we change the length of our line we also change the length of our stroke.”

Casting instructor and former Blue Ribbon Flies proprietor John Juracek talks about why we need to stop thinking in simplistic terms about the casting stroke in Hatch Magazine.