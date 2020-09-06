Fly Fishing: The Big Escape

Veteran journalist Ian Brown writes about fly fishing in The Globe and Mail, describing it is both an antidote and a patience-builder.

“Fly-fishing is an escapist alternative to facing such realities. My only caution, should you chose to take up the sport and pastime in today’s apocalyptic atmosphere, is to remember what happened to Simon Peter and his fellow disciples when they went fishing in John 21:3: “They went forth, and entered into a ship immediately; and that night they caught nothing.” It takes a miracle from Jesus Himself before they net a single fish, and even then He has to return from the dead to help them.”