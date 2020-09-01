Rodless Fishing, Anyone?

Fishing and minimalism have always been close cousins. And fishing with a bare line probably has had a longer history than any form of the sport, being practiced today by everyone from Cuban anglers casting bait with a bolo to hillbilly handliners.

John Hayes writes about a new device called the Daggerfish that puts a new twist on the old concept. “Any line with a hook on it can catch fish. Some handlines have a spindle, a simple spool to hold and dispense line. Daggerfish is a type of hobo hand reel with the line wrapped around a stick about the size of a highway flare.”