Scott Announces New Centric Line of Fly Rods

Scott Fly Rod Company just announced the new Centric series of fly rods, which the company says brings a new level of lightness and accuracy with redesigned tapers and multi-modulus layups. The new Centric line will be available in rod sizes 4 thru 7, and all rods are 4-piece.

Fresh, Fast, and Unfiltered — Scott Fly Rod Company Announces New Centric Fly Rod Series

MONTROSE, Colo. (Sept. 1, 2020) — The Scott Fly Rod Company is pleased to announce their new Centric series fly rods. Scott put the feel in fast action rods, and now the Centric takes it to the next level.



The cutting-edge Centric series fly rods deliver new levels of stability, recovery speed, and range, while giving anglers tons of feedback through the easy flexing tip sections and highly-transmissive blanks.

These are the most efficient rods Scott has ever created. High line speed and flat, stable loops are easily generated at any distance with minimal effort from the caster. Anglers of any skill level will notice these rods feel very light in the hand, are insanely accurate, and are simply a joy to fish at any distance. Ease of roll casts and mends are next level. The ability to control loop shape and line speed at any distance give anglers wide-ranging versatility.

Centric rods combine new tapers and multi-modulus layups with a new resin system to increase fiber density and reduce weight, and they feature their new generation ARC reinforcement for greater stability along multiple axes. New custom rolling equipment allows Scott to control fiber placement and density with new levels of precision.

To top it all off, Scott designed new standard-setting componentry for Centric rods that redefine functionality, durability, and beauty. Scott Centric rods are fit with Flor grade cork, new titanium stripping guides with super slick zirconia inserts, new low-glare Snake Brand Universal snake guides, and a new fully-milled reel seat featuring speed threads, easy grip knurling, self-indexing hoods, micarta inserts, a special Delrin lock washer, and type 3 flat black hard coat.

“Whenever you can increase the efficiency of a fly rod through new materials, design concepts, process, or some combination of those, it’s a huge opportunity,” states Jim Bartschi, president of Scott. “A more efficient rod gives you greater control of line speed and loop shape with less effort. That means your fishing is more enjoyable and successful.”

Centric rods are handcrafted in the USA from the finest materials and are available only through fly shops. Centric rods retail for $895 and are available in models ranging from 8.5’ to 10.0’ and in line weights 4 to 7. All Centric rods are four pieces and come in an embroidered cloth bag and premium aluminum rod tube and have a lifetime warranty.

Learn more about the Scott Centric: https://www.scottflyrod.com/rod-series/view/centric

About Scott Fly Rod Company:

Since its founding in 1974, the Scott Fly Rod Company has been dedicated to handcrafting the ultimate fishing tools from start to finish. Based in Montrose, Colorado, Scott has a history of innovation, dedication to performance, and a commitment to protecting the environment while also supporting local fly shops. For more information about Scott Rods, please visit their website and follow Scott on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

