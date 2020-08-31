Fly Tying Symposium Postponed Due to COVID Concerns

The International Fly Tying Symposium scheduled for the third week in November in Somerset, NJ has been postponed “for a year” according to event organizers. Read the press release below for more info.

August 31, 2020

FOR IMMEDIATE USE

30 th INTERNATIONAL FLY TYING SYMPOSIUM POSTPONED BY PANDEMIC UNTIL NEXT YEAR

SOMERSET, Penn. – The 30 th annual International Fly Tying Symposium, scheduled for Nov. 21-22, has been postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, announced founder and director Chuck Furimsky.

In a letter to scheduled fly tiers, vendors and attendees, Furimsky wrote, in part, “Postponement of Symposium 2020 was not an easy decision. But it was a decision that had to be made. I don’t want to see any of us take the chance of getting a fatal virus. It’s just not worth the gamble.”

2021 dates and location will be announced when confirmed.

