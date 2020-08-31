Fly Fusion Magazine and IF4™ announced that Stimmie Awards finalists and Silver Award winners have been selected. The virtual vote for winners begins September 1. For more info, read the full press release below.

Fly Fusion Magazine and IF4™ Announce the Stimmie Awards Finalists and Silver Award Winners; Top 12 Virtual Vote to Begin September 1

August 27, 2020

Cranbrook, British Columbia: Fly Fusion Magazine and the International Fly Fishing Film Festival (IF4) today announced that the inaugural Stimmie Awards Top-12 Virtual Vote will begin on September 1, 2020. The grand-prize winner will be revealed on September 21, 2020.

The Top 12 films up for the Virtual Vote are the following, in no particular order: “Through His Eyes” by Spencer McCormack; “A Warrior’s Story” by Cameron Cushman; “Imperfect 10” by Ben Fields; “Capitaine” by Johann Vorster; “Anyone’s Adventure” by Teddy Cosco, Maddie Cosco, and Lindsay Derer; “Belize Buffet” by Gilbert Rowley and Phil Tuttle; “After the Man” by Alec Salisbury; “Born to Fish” by Michael Menten and Bronson Whytcross; “A Winter Passion” by Callum Conner; “The Art of Fly Fishing” by Andrew McNeece; “Big Land” by Chase Bartee and Aimee Bartee; and “Gaula” by Alvaro G. Santillan and Fabrice Bergues.

The Stimmies, a new film awards platform, designed to highlight up-and-coming fly-fishing filmmakers, was inundated with submissions throughout the summer. Over the past month, these entries were narrowed down to the Top 12 which will participate in the Angler’s Choice Virtual Vote. Voting will take place on the IF4 website at the following URL: flyfilmfest.com/stimmies

An additional 8 films received Silver Awards, and will be featured online at Fly Fusion Streaming (flyfusionstreaming.com). The Silver Award winning films were the following: “Rendezvous” by Ed Sozinho; “Gold Rush” by Callum Conner; “Short Bus Diaries, Volume 1” by Scottie Finanger and Bryant Patterson; “Josh and the River” by Ross Bondenmann; “It’s an Island Thing” by Pavel Francev; “Soren” by Travis Bradford; “Unheard” by Hilton Graham; and “Passion on the Fly” by Paul Angeli.

About Bird Marketing Group: Bird Marketing Group publishes Fly Fusion Magazine, owns and operates the International Fly Fishing Film Festival, and launched the Stimmie Awards in 2020.

