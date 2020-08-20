Check Your Basement for Old Fishing Gear

The New York Times just ran a story about antique fishing gear, and the surge for it on the collector’s market. As an avid collector of vintage fly rods myself, I’m both happy and sad to see an article like this. Happy, because hopefully some of the rods I’m missing from my collection find their way to market soon; and sad, because I don’t want the prices to go up more than they already have.

Regardless, it’s a fun story to read, and you can do so here.