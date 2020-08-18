Drilling Plan Finalized for Arctic National Wildlife Refuge
On Monday, the Trump administration announced plans to allow the sale of oil and gas leases on the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska. While the move is certain to draw lawsuits from conservation groups, it’s disconcerting to see such essential habitat for wildlife like polar bears, caribou, and foxes potentially up for grabs to the highest bidder.
You can read a full summary of the news here, courtesy of The Washington Post.
←Previous Story
Trump Jr. and Biden Agree on Pebble
Next Story→
Idaho Judge Hands Public Lands a Win
Show Comments