Trump and Biden Agree on Pebble

The Pebble Mine is arguably the most contentious conservation issue in recent memory, especially for anglers. The proposed mine threatens the world’s best sockeye salmon fishery, and if it ever comes to fruition, it’ll devastate a local economy and environment beyond repair.

Not surprisingly, President Donald Trump has supported the mine, and directed the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to complete and release an Environmental Impact Study. That study says there’s no threat to the Bristol Bay sockeye fishery, though countless groups and scientist have spoken out against that assertion.

However, President Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. has come out in opposition to the mine – along with presumed Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

There’s a slight irony to the fact that conservation groups are now willingly working with a member of the Trump family to stop Pebble, but it’s a step worth taking.

