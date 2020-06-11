Guides Have Mixed Views on Returning to the Water
This story is a few weeks old, but it’s still worth reading and thinking about. Per the Adirondack Explorer, some fly fishing guides in New York are hesitant to open up shop again.
The pandemic is, of course, responsible for the measured return to normal. This article gives a unique viewpoint for anglers on the East Coast. You can read it in full here.
←Previous Story
Sporting Nostalgia Turns "Nymphy"
Next Story→
Buying US Gear Helps US Fisheries
Show Comments