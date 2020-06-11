Buying US Gear Helps US Fisheries

In a recent post at Gink & Gasoline, Louis Cahill touches on a topic that many who hunt, or enjoy target shooting, are intimately familiar with. It’s the 10% excise tax on all hunting and fishing equipment that goes into a trust fund used only for financing fish and wildlife management. The fund was created by the Pittman-Robertson Act, and Cahill goes into detail on just how this impacts us fly anglers.

If you’ve never heard of the Pittman-Robertson Act, do yourself a favor and read Cahill’s piece.