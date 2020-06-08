Sporting Nostalgia Turns “Nymphy”

The Irish Times is reporting that our friends across the pond are struggling as much as we are without any sort of summer sports to watch on TV. But the folks in charge of programming over in England have a bit more imagination than anyone at ESPN, it seems. Just last week, BT Sport re-aired the 2019 Airflo Spring Fly Fishing Invitational. That gave way to a classic bit of dry British humor.

Read the article in full here, and have a good laugh about it.