Wild Steelhead Coalition Comments on Chehalis Dam Proposal

At the end of May, the Wild Steelhead Coalition (WSC) submitted its formal comments on the Draft Environmental Impact Study for a proposed dam on the Chehalis River in Washington.

WSC does not support the construction of the Chehalis dam for a myriad of reasons, the foremost being the staggering ecosystem degradation and habitat loss that the dam’s construction would cause.

You can read more of WSC’s comments on the dam proposal here.