Montana FWP Moving Ahead with Madison River Regulations

Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks has spent the better part of the past two years attempting to form a recreational use plan for the Madison River. The Montana Fish and Wildlife commission, who are in charge of the drafting and implementation of the recreational use plan, have decided to move ahead with a proposal that would cap the number of guided trips allowed on the Madison River per day, as well as banning guides from sections of the river for part of the year, per NBC Montana.

The first step in implementing the recreational use plan is for the commission to decide whether to release the Environmental Assessment. This decision will be made during a virtual meeting on June 12, 2020.

You can find more information about the meeting here.