Podcast: The Articulate Fly with Tia Shoemaker

Marvin Cash, over at The Articulate Fly podcast, just released the first in a limited series of interviews, dubbed “The People of Bristol Bay.”

As the name implies, this series of interviews is intended to bring more humanity into the effort to stop the Pebble Mine planned for Bristol Bay.

Listen to the episode below.

Show Notes: In this inaugural episode of our People of Bristol Bay series, I catch up with Tia Shoemaker. Tia grew up in the Alaskan bush and is a second generation hunting and fishing guide for her family’s business, Grizzly Skins of Alaska. She shares her experiences growing up in the Alaskan bush, hitchhiking across three African countries to hunt and fish and everything in between.