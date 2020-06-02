Tying Tuesday: Hare’s Ear Variant

The Hare’s Ear is one of my most dependable patterns here in the Rockies. Trout love it, and the fly has stood the test of time exceptionally well.

This new take on the classic pattern from Loon Outdoors is interesting. While I tend to be a bit of a purist when it comes to classic fly patterns, I can’t help but think this unique Hare’s Ear variant is worth tying up for myself.

Take a look at the pattern here. Would you want to add a few to your fly box?