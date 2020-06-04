Gear Review: Scott F Series Fly Rod

I know a lot of anglers, but I only know one guy who’s a bigger fan of fishing small water than I am. Chris Hunt is a self-described “creek freak” and as such, I put a lot of stock in his opinions on gear for stalking small trout in skinny water.

His latest review of the new Scott F Series rod (the “F” stands for fiberglass) is telling of Chris’s fishing style. And, the review has seriously piqued my interest in picking up one of these rods for myself.

Read Chris’s review in full here, courtesy of Hatch Magazine.