New Fly Fishing Product Launched on Kickstarter

Per this release from PR Newswire, the fly industry might be in for a radical change soon. MAVRK launched a new product on Kickstarter called the Stinger.

This product is a hybrid line holding system that is supposed to “(give) anglers increased tactile control for better casting accuracy, improved dead-drifts and strike detection for catching wild river trout.”

Take a look at the product here, and read the press release here.