“Earth Day 2020: Hope for the Everglades”

In recognition of Earth Day, Orvis just released this new video featuring Maggy Hurchalla, Benny Blanco, Jennifer Rehage and others talking about the status of the Everglades. The Everglades is the largest designated sub-tropical wilderness reserve on the North American continent, but for several decades it has been under siege from overdevelopment and agricultural pollution and been starved for water.

Orvis: “A century of ‘death by a thousands cuts’ have left the Everglades without enough fresh, clean water to sustain its incredibly productive ecosystem. But these are man-made problems, and we know how to fix them. Please join us in saving one of the Earth’s most incredible natural wonders.”