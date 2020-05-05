Protecting India’s Sarayu River

When you think of India, you likely don’t think of fly fishing. But there’s a vibrant angling scene in this amazing country, and a large part of it is at risk thanks to a proposed dam.

Dr. Brian Irwin, who practices in New Hampshire, penned the most powerful conservation article I’ve read this year. It’s so well-crafted, and perfectly conveys the absolute necessity of protecting India’s wild rivers from unrestrained human development.

Read Irwin’s article here.