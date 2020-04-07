Does Fly Fishing Really Help Veterans?

Just about everyone in the fly fishing world has heard of Project Healing Waters. Their goal is simple – to provide veterans suffering from a variety of combat-induced conditions the opportunity to experience the healing nature of fly fishing.

In a recent article for Ever Widening Circles, a blog that focuses on providing good news throughout the world, author Sam Burns dives into the how and why behind fly fishing’s impact on veterans. It’s an interesting read, especially as it’s not in a publication where most anglers would bother looking for it.

Read through Burns’s piece in its entirety here.