Podcast: Fly Culture’s New Episode

In episode 19 of the Fly Culture podcast, I was lucky enough to sit down with Pete Tyjas and talk shop for an hour. He’s located in England, and I’m here in Utah, so this “transatlantic” podcast was a first for both of us.

What’s really fun about this show, though, is how it highlights the similarities between fly fishing in the UK, and fly fishing here in the States. A lot of the techniques we use for fishing lakes in America, for example, have their roots in the stillwater fishing in the UK.

Give the episode a listen here.