Penn State Fly Fishing Club Reflects on Successful Year
It’s always good to hear that fly fishing is a serious activity on college campuses across the country. We need more young people – a demographic myself fall into – involved in the sport now more than ever before.
This recent article from The Collegian details the successes that the Penn State fly fishing club enjoyed over the past year, in spite of all the craziness that’s wrecking society at the moment.
Read through the article here.
