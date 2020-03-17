AFFTA Announces Support of Great American Outdoors Act

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) announced its support of the Great American Outdoors Act (S.3422) was introduced in the Senate earlier this week.

Introduced by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mark Warner (D-VA), Steve Daines (R-MT) and others, the bill would appropriate the full $900 million annually to LWCF and $10 billion over the next five years for repairs to roads, trails and buildings on public lands.

“This is a vital next step for the most important conservation program in our country,” says Ben Bulis, AFFTA president, “and a long-awaited and hard-fought win for fly anglers and outdoor enthusiasts across the country.”