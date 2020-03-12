AFFTA Urges Support for LWCF

The American Fly Fishing Trade Association (AFFTA) recently sent the below information to members, regarding a proposal in Congress to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) in perpetuity:

Earlier this week, the Great American Outdoors Act (S.3422) was introduced in the Senate. This long-awaited bipartisan legislation will ensure full, dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and address maintenance backlogs on public lands and waters managed by the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Introduced by Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Cory Gardner (R-CO), Mark Warner (D-VA), Steve Daines (R-MT) and others, the bill would appropriate the full $900 million annually to LWCF and $10 billion over the next five years for repairs to roads, trails and buildings on public lands.

“This is a vital next step for the most important conservation program in our country,” says Ben Bulis, AFFTA president, “and a long-awaited and hard-fought win for fly anglers and outdoor enthusiasts across the country.

We saw the undeniable, bipartisan support for the permanent reauthorization of the LWCF last year and are completely behind the Senate leadership from both sides of the aisle who have brought the voice of the people to bear once again.

AFFTA urges the full Senate to join them in ensuring our public lands, lakes, rivers and parks get the full and dedicated funding they deserve.”

You can click here to contact your senator and voice your support.