Hank Patterson: Making a Fly Fishing Film

Legendary fly fishing expert and guide Hank Patterson is back once again, this time with irresistible wisdom concerning the making of fly fishing films. If you want to make an award-winning fly fishing film – which of course debuts on the film tour circuit – then you need look no further than Hank’s endlessly helpful documentary.

And who are we to tell the world’s best fly fishing guide that he’s wrong? Give this video a watch, and try not to spit out too much of your PBR on the keyboard.