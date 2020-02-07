Throwback Thursday: Gadabout Caddis Fishing in Maine

The old classic film Fishing USA was released in 1969, starring a fellow by the name of Gadabout Caddis. With a name like that, you’re sort of destined for the hallowed halls of fishing fame, aren’t you?

This is a clip from that Fishing USA, where Gadabout flies through wild Maine in search of brook trout and salmon. Take a look at the old fiberglass rod he’s using – it makes an angler pretty grateful for the rods we have toady.