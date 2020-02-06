RepYourWater Nears Goal of Donating $250K to Conservation Partners

RepYourWater made giving back to conservation part of its DNA since their inception in 2011 and currently donate a minimum of 3% of all sales to their 19 nonprofit conservation partners such as local chapters of Trout Unlimited, Backcountry Hunters & Anglers, Bonefish & Tarpon Trust and Wild Steelhead Coalition. In 2019 alone RepYourWater donated $55,874 bringing their lifetime total to $237K.

It’s safe to say that RepYourWater will achieve their goal of donating $250K to conservation by the end of 2020 and RepYourWater Co-Founder, Corinne Doctor had this to say about their effort to support conservation, “We believe that giving back to nonprofit conservation organizations is simply the right thing to do because ultimately we want to protect what we love and our conservation partners are the ones with their boots on the ground fighting to protect and save wild and native fish, public lands and places like the Everglades, for example. But we have our customers to thank because they are the ones who are equally, if not more, passionate about these important conservation issues, so they have an opportunity to protect what they love and supporting us, so it’s really a win-win-win scenario for RepYourWater, conservation and our customers!”

RepYourWater has also recently released a collection of products that go a step further than giving back to conservation by also improving the social and environmental performance of their products called the “Ethical Assortment”, which includes, among other products, new flannels that are ethically sourced and made from organic cotton. Additionally, RepYourWater has gone zero-waste to landfill and purchased Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs) for 100% of their headquarters purchased electricity, so they are not only giving back to conservation, but their operations and products are also exemplifying their beliefs as individuals and as a brand and this also positively resonates with their customers. Stay tuned as RepYourWater will be releasing their third annual Sustainability Report in the coming months and help RepYourWater crush their goals of $250K by 12/31/20 by supporting a brand that measures their success not by how much they can make, but by how much they can give back.