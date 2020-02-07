Bahamas Back in Business After Dorian

This pleasant bit of news come to us from Tom Rosenbauer and Hatch Magazine. Tom is, of course, the famous face of Orvis, and has a longstanding love affair with fishing the unique ecosystem available in the Bahamas.

Tom’s piece details how, just months after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the Bahamas in September, lodges are once again up and running. This serves as a great reminder of just how resilient nature can be, and how little we can afford to take our favorite fisheries for granted.

Read through Tom’s piece. It’ll be a good 15 minutes of your time today.