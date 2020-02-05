Podcast: The Steelhead Guardian

Steelhead have been in the news a lot this year, and the coverage hasn’t always been positive. From the fish farms in Puget Sound, to declining returns, it often feels like there’s little to be positive about when it comes to steelhead.

That’s where the latest episode of The Barbless Co. Podcast really shines. In this episode, Lee Spencer – known as “The Steelhead Guardian” talks with Chad Alderson about all things steelhead and conservation.

“We can all learn a lot from his level of devotion and commitment to something he cares so deeply about,” Alderson said of Spencer, in an email to MidCurrent.

You can listen to the podcast episode below.