Improve your Nymph Accuracy

Nymphing is often regarded as a great way to introduce new anglers to fly fishing, but it can just as – or even more – challenging than dry fly fishing. Nymphing was troublesome for me, because I grew up in a family where fly fishing was done only with dries. I didn’t even know what a nymph looked like until sometime when I was in junior high.

In this week’s Master Class Monday, the fine folks over at Orvis shared a video produced by Dave and Amelia Jensen, that details the basics of improving your nymphing accuracy. Especially in the dead of winter, this sort of information is particularly useful.