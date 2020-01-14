Angling for Surprise

Fly fishing lends itself to stories, perhaps more so than any other sport. The best stories, though, are the ones that discuss something more than fishing – which is exactly what we have in Dave Hughes’ latest for American Angler.

His opening paragraph reads, “I know folks who wouldn’t dream of taking a trip to fish a famous river without first researching to see which famous insect was scheduled to hatch at what famous moment, then calling ahead to make sure it was emerging on schedule.”

The rest of the story is similarly engaging, and this is a great read for your lunch break, or whenever you have ten extra minutes today.