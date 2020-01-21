Now that the New Year is fully underway, I wanted to put together a piece that highlights some of the good conservation work that’s going down in 2020. The more awareness we have, as anglers, of what’s going on in the conservation world, the better chance our wildlife and wilderness has at surviving.

We have a moral imperative as anglers to preserve and protect the wild

things that give us so much joy. So, take a few minutes to brush up on just a few of the biggest conservation stories to watch in 2020.