RIO Introduces new Fathom Sinking Lines

RIO is delighted to announce the launch of a new series of sinking lines designed for anglers that fish in lakes. The new line family, called Fathom Sinking lines, is ideal for anglers fishing out of boats, pontoons and float tubes, or standing on the shore of a lake fishing into deeper water.

Each line in the Fathom series has a short, quick-loading head for minimizing the number of false casts, and for quick distance. The running line and head are made in different colors to easily show the line’s loading point, and to instantly identify which sink rate the line is.

In addition, all Fathom lines are built with Density Compensation for complete depth control, and have a built in hang marker 20ft from the front end that shows anglers when to stop stripping, and when to fish the “hang” – a deadly technique for anglers anchored in a boat, or fishing “loch style”. Finally, welded loops on both ends make for quick rigging and leader changes.

Available in 5 through 8-weight sizes, these lines come in four different sink rates; Slow Type 3, – 3 ips (inches per second), Medium Type 5 – 5ips, Fast Type 6 – 6ips, and Extra Fast Type 7 – 7 ips (not available in a WF5). Find them at your nearest RIO dealer for $79.99.

Watch here for more information.