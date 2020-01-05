Yellowstone Angler Releases New 5 Weight Shootout

Yellowstone Angler’s 5 weight shootout is a longstanding tradition for gear junkies. George Anderson and the staff at Yellowstone Angler put in tons of hours to review dozens of rods, all in the name of creating a list of the best fly rods currently available. While there’s no such thing as a truly objective ranking of any gear in the fly fishing world, Yellowstone Angler’s shootouts garner so much attention because they’re about as close to objective as you’ll find.

For 2020, the folks at Yellowstone Angler tweaked their shootout format a bit. Instead of ranking all rods in one review, rods are now separated in two categories: presentation and power. This is much more reflective of the fly fishing industry, and I think it’s a good move on George Anderson’s part to give anglers more actionable reviews.

This year’s shootout features a new winner – the Douglas Sky G claimed the top spot among all the presentation rods. The newly updated Loomis NRX+ LP didn’t claim its usual first place finish in 2020.

Read the entirety of the 2020 shootout here.