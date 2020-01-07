6 Best Flies for Winter Fishing

Fly fishing in the dead of winter is an all-or-nothing proposition. You’ll be cold, your guides will freeze up, and you’ll breathe a sigh of relief when fish spit the hook before you have to handle them yourselves. It’s the serenity, beauty, peace and quiet, though, of winter fly fishing that draws so many of us back to the rivers when banks are piled high with powder, and most sensible people are indoors.

So, whether you’re a winter fly fishing veteran or a novice, you shouldn’t miss out on this piece from Field & Stream detailing their 6 best flies for winter fly fishing. The list is solid, and most of those flies are staples in my boxes year-round. The only fly I’d add to Field & Stream‘s list is a size 6 bunny leech, in white. When nothing else works, those leeches tend to do the trick for me.

Enjoy the Field & Stream article, and remember to layer up while hitting the water this winter.