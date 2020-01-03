Spencer Durrant Is MidCurrent’s New News Editor

Starting today, Spencer Durrant takes over the role of news editor for MidCurrent. Spencer is a fly fishing writer, outdoors columnist, and novelist from Utah. A lifelong angler, Spencer started his writing career in the sports world, covering the Utah Jazz of the NBA for local and national outlets. In 2016, his debut novel Learning to Fly was published, reaching No. 14 on the Amazon Hot New Releases bestseller list. Spencer’s writing has appeared all over the country, including pieces for Gray’s Sporting Journal, Field & Stream, Hatch Magazine, Trout Magazine, Sporting Classics Daily, Southwest Fly Fishing Magazine, and others. Spencer currently lives in Springville, Utah, where he’s finishing a bachelor’s degree in English Education from Utah Valley University, in addition to running his own publication, Spencer Durrant Outdoors.

When emailing newsworthy or interesting stories to MidCurrent, please be sure to copy Spencer at [email protected] You can also connect with Spencer on Instagram/Twitter, @Spencer_ Durrant.

Erin Block, who has done a terrific job with the MidCurrent news over the past several years, will be spending more time with the animals, wild and domesticated, at her Colorado homestead and doing more for the local library. We are very grateful for all of her efforts and for the contribution she’s made to MidCurrent. Her news writing has elevated our service to readers and fly fishers for a long time and in numerous ways, and she’ll be missed. You can reach her in the future at [email protected]