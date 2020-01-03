Peter Moyle is Conservationist of the Year

Peter Moyle was named Fly Fisherman Magazine’s Conservationist of the Year for 2020. Moyle is a well-known name in conservation circles, and is a stellar example of what it means to be a true conservationist.

Some of Moyle’s notable achievements include his work implementing catch-and-release fishing regulations on the McCloud River in California. The McCloud today is one of California’s preeminent angling destinations, and that’s thanks in large part to Moyle’s work. Moyle also played an integral role in using the Endangered Species Act to protect California coho salmon.

Read more about Moyle, and browse an impressive photo gallery, in the official announcement from Fly Fisherman Magazine.